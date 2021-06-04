Jalidov remains hopeful – AS.com

Day of conflicting emotions for the Spanish delegation in the pre-Olympic in Paris (It was resumed this Friday, since it was suspended in March 2020, in the middle, due to the pandemic). The first to compete this Friday It was Gazi Jalidov (81 kg), who reached the quarterfinals after clearly defeating (the five judges gave 30-27) the Belgian Riad Nedam El Mohor. The only positive news of the day. Without a doubt, the delay in the pre-Olympic and the Games has been good for Gazi, who at 26 years showed a great evolution in his boxing. He still has that tremendous punch, with which he had a score in his favor in the third round, but he also showed a vast improvement in defense. He squeezed in the first, but dodged and came out of range very well in the second to be precise with his hands and take the round. In the third he continued testing that new version, but when he pressed he achieved that account. Great sensations those that left. In the next round he will face, this Saturday, the Turkish Bayram Malkan, third seed of the tournament. If he wins, he will go to Tokyo.

The negative note came in the afternoon. First with Melissa González (60 kg), who fell by split decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27, 30-27 and 27-30) against the Hungarian Kata Pribojszki. The lawsuit began very even. Melissa showed progress and great mobility, but the center of the ring and the rhythm belonged to her rival, on whom four of the five judges bet. The dynamics in the second act were the same and in the third, knowing that she was behind, the Spanish tried to tighten, but it could not be. The women’s team was remade in the middle of the Olympic cycle. The postponement of the Games allowed to dream, but its cycle begins now. In Paris 2024 the team members will arrive in their best version.

The most bitter defeat, without a doubt, was that of Miguel Cuadrado (75 kg) against Andrej Csemez. The Slovak had deprived Miguelón of the medals in the last European and that was recorded by the Valladolid. He came out with everything and surprised. He took the round for all the judges. Csemez readjusted things and made the fight even. The round was very close, with great actions for both, but the five judges saw the Slovak better. Everything had to be resolved in the final three minutes. Csemez tried to fight the fight and It was Cuadrado who set the pace, but his opponent’s counterattacks convinced the judges, as all five saw him as the winner. A shame, because it deserved much more. Bitterness also comes from thinking about the future, and is the rival in the quarterfinals, Lancelot Proton de la Chapelle finished his fight with a deep cut and may not be in a position to fight. Csemez could qualify without actually fighting.

This Saturday, in addition to Jalidov, it will be the turn of the two Spaniards displaced to Paris (Quiles, who already has a secured ticket to Tokyo, could not resume the tournament due to an injury). Enmanuel Reyes Pla (91 kg) faces Irishman Afanasev Kirill. He needs to win, yes or yes, his next two matches to be in Tokyo (They only classify four). For its part, Gabriel Escobar think of gold. With his presence in the Games assured, the Madrilenian will try to win to be seeded in the Olympic event. His rival this Saturday will be also Irish Brendan Irvine.