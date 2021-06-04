Jalidov, colossal, one step away from Tokyo. They lost Miguel Cuadrado, with controversy, and a brave Melissa González

Darío Pérez

@ Ringsider2020

Photo: Archive

The joy of the Spanish expedition opened the day, since Gazimagomed Jalidov (pictured) is one step away from entering Tokyo after the victory won at noon today. He faced the Belgian Ziad Nedam the Mohor at 81 kilograms, and proved to be far superior to a tough rival, showing a splendid evolution in his boxing in recent years.

Gazi dominated from start to finish, doing a very smart boxing without letting the Belgian be comfortable at any point. This is attested by the scores of the judges, all of them giving each of the three partials to our representative, who even saw his rival suffer a protection account in the last three minutes of the duel. The improvement of the Russian-born Logroño is evident, letting us see precious actions in defense at various moments of the fight. Unanimous decision and to think about the following.

Barru Boxing’s is one fight away from going to Japan this summer, and he will have two chances for it: the quarterfinals and, if he lost that fight, a second fight in which the winner would take one of the last two places. for the Olympic event, in the so-called box-off.

Unfortunately, the afternoon session was much less favorable for our compatriots.

At 75 kilos, Miguel Cuadrado faced the Slovak Andrej Csemez, a posh name with success in recent European tournaments and a prestige that weighed on the officials at the foot of the ring.

Miguel looked for the initiative from the first moment, arriving with more aggressiveness and certainty in the first round, whose score was totally in favor. With some adjustments in the corner, Csemez evened the contest in the second round, although it seemed that the Spaniard was still getting the best hands, which shook the Eastern European one a couple of times.

However, all the judges gave this round in favor of our sporting enemy today, being a bad omen for the end. In the third round, the Slovak used his greater size to maintain greater distance and not aggravate the nosebleed caused by the actions of the Spanish in the first two sets. The last round was evenly matched, which, after seeing the previous score, did not invite optimism. And so it was, the five judges also gave this assault to Csemez, who ended the fight much more punished in the face than the brave Spanish fighter. It is not the topic, but Square deserved much better luck this afternoon.

The female representative of the Spanish team in this pre-Olympic, Melissa Gonzalez Tudge, lost in light weight, within the limit of 60 kilograms. Fell to the Hungarian Kata Pribojszki. The multiple champion of Spain did not find her place or act comfortably against a rival who controlled the pace of the fight from the beginning, despite the fight not being at all unequal. It was not an easy match for Arona’s, but she showed grit and evolution for future appointments; Melissa is very young, and she has a path to bring much joy to Spanish boxing in the future. She lost by split decision, as one of the judges saw her as the winner, which should give her morale for the future.

Unfortunately, Spanish women’s boxing will also not have representation in Tokyo this coming summer.

On Saturday’s day, Enmannuel Reyes Pla is played at 91 kilos a good part of his options to be in the oriental appointment, while Gabriel Escobar He will also go into action, despite being already classified, to try to be seeded in the summer competition. For his part, Galidov will have the first of his two options to get the ticket to the Japanese capital.