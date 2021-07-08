Jalen Suggs, teams where he can play after NBA Draft 2021

Few things exist in the league as valued as a tall, strong, fast guard with both scoring and defensive ability. They are the characteristics that it gathers Jalen Suggs, the reference playmaker of the NBA Draft 2021 and for which many teams sigh. Its enormous potential has caught the attention of many teams and in all Mock Draft place him in pick 4, which would take him to Toronto raptors. It seems difficult that any position can be promoted, since Cade Cunningham and Jalen Green will be the undisputed leaders, while the Cavs have plenty of outside power and will opt for Evan Mobley. Many might think Canadians should seize the opportunity to cultivate Suggs’ talent, but Masai Ujiri could have other plans seeing the huge commercial interest this 19-year-old point guard arouses in the league, as revealed by nbaanalysis.net.

04/27/2021 08:04

One of the best, a priori, passers of the next draft who aims to be chosen among the top five positions

And, if we think about it coldly, the Raptors don’t urgently need a point guard. Fred VanVleet will exert the workings of star of the team if there are no surprises, and it is still not ruled out that Kyle Lowry leaves the discipline of the team. Even if the latter were to occur, the Canadians could explore the option of making a trade between Jalen Suggs and more established talents in the league that would allow them to compete in the short term, without having to get bogged down in a future project. One of the teams that a point guard most urgently needs are the New York Knicks, and they could see in Suggs the piece of the future that they lack to form a luxurious backcourt, with RJ Barrett and Quickley.

Will be chosen by Toronto Raptors, but can be traded

If they wanted to do this, they have picks 19 and 21, as well as players like Kevin Knox and Obi Toppin, who could be of great interest to the Raptors. Another contender in this battle would be Oklahoma city thunder, which has amassed so many draft picks that it could cause a real earthquake in the league. Adding Jalen would speed up his process of building a winning franchise and exempt Gilgeous-Alexander from the obligation to create play. They have many arguments to be able to make an exchange, like New Orleans Pelicans, with five first-round picks in the next three years. Your interest in Jalen Suggs will depend on whether they remain on the Lonzo Ball team or not.