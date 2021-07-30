Jalen Green, this is how the No. 2 of the NBA Draft 2021 plays

The appearance of G League Ignite As a training team for promising youngsters in the NBA Development League, it has been one of the great innovations in American basketball and is already paying off with players like Jalen green.

The brand new number 2 of the NBA Draft 2021 averaged 17.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.5 steals per game, making it to the Houston Rockets in the second election as a reinforcement to help rebuild the franchise. They no longer have James Harden as usual, which is why such a high draft pick makes Jalen a great bet on the part of a team that wants to compete in the playoffs again as soon as possible.

How does Green play?

At 19 years old, the young player who comes from the G League has shown great qualities for this sport, and something very important is that he has not stopped improving at any time. In the season with the Ignite team he went from low to high to finish with 30 points, 7 assists and 3 steals in a playoff game, being effective in shooting, team organization and outside defense at times.

A profile that could become the star the Rockets need for years to come. Although he is developing as a passer and has room for improvement as a scorer, there is still a lot to do to reach his ceiling. Getting better at creating for his teammates and being a more reliable shooter could make him something of a Harden who manages to fill the gap left by ‘La Barba’ in the Texas franchise with his departure.

Developing some size and strength as you grow in your body and your game will be important to improve your defense, and what is sure you have to improve your intensity. Since you do not have the best skills, at least contribute all your desire. Maybe the ceiling of being a league MVP is a bit far off, but his profile goes a bit for that focus. Other names he might have similarities to are Zach LaVine or a young Ray Ayen.