One of the greatest talents of American Institutes, Jalen Green, has decided to go directly to the Development League (G League) to try to enter the NBA, which means that he will not go through the NCAA. More and more great players are deciding to leave the university aside as a previous step to try to reach the NBA. It is clear that the model is falling apart. Many people do not want to give four years of their life to an institution without receiving financial compensation beyond the scholarships in exchange. The model, in danger.

.