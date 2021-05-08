Jaleel White, Steve Urkel in ‘House Things’: “I was not well received in the cast”

“I was not received well in the cast, not at all. They know how it was … I did not expect anything when they signed me in ‘Things from home’, because it was supposed to be only a one-off role. .

Jaleel White quickly stole the show as everyone’s favorite nerd on the classic sitcom Family Matters. He turned what was meant to be one guest appearance into an iconic starring role. An all-new episode of UNCENSORED airs Sunday at 10 / 9C. pic.twitter.com/QAp7sy8zNc ? TV One (@tvonetv) May 3, 2021

The truth is that the response of the Winslow, the main family of ‘Things from home’, is understandable. White appeared as a guest character in an episode of the first season, playing Urkel, the geek and clumsy neighbor. Audiences responded so well to his appearance that the producers decided to include him as a recurring role, but it didn’t take long for Jaleel White to become the audience’s favorite and a worldwide phenomenon.. Do you remember that “Was it me?”

White appeared in the fourth episode of the series, “Rachel’s First Date”, emitted in October of 1989. The writers would recover it a month later, in the seventh episode titled “Body Damage”. From there he became as important a character as the main family, and his plot of unrequited love with Laura Winslow ended up being the heart of the series.

Reginald VelJohnson, Jo Marie Payton, Darius McCrary, Kellie S. Williams and Jaimee Foxworth were in charge of giving him the reply as Carl, Hariette, Eddie, Laura and Judy Winslow. Other recurring characters were Aunt Rachel Crawford (Telma Hopkins) and Grandmother Estelle Winslow (Rosetta LeNoire). ‘Things from home’ had 215 episodes aired between 1989 and 1998, of which Jaleel White participated in 208.

A very early death

In the trailer for the show ‘Uncensored’, where US celebrities review their lives and careers, Jaleel White also remembers Michelle Thomas, the actress who played Urkel’s girlfriend, Myra Monkhouse. Thomas died in 1998 at age 30 of stomach cancer. “He became a very special person … I can’t say his name without crying, “says the actor holding back tears.