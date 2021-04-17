Jaleel White, Steve Urkel in ‘Home Stuff’, Launches His Own Brand of Cannabis

It has been decades since the actor Jaleel white rose to fame for embodying Steve Urkel in the television series Things from home, a character who became a cultural icon in the 90s. White, who is still immersed in the world of acting, has also ventured into the marijuana industry and launched his own brand of cannabis.

As reported by Forbes, White has launched in collaboration with the brand 710 labs the line ItsPurpl, a new version of the popular marijuana variant Purple urkle, which will be available starting April 20 at dispensaries in California, where recreational marijuana use has been legal since 2016.

“What always caught my attention was that there was no clear leading brand for violet grass“The actor, who has always been openly in favor of the consumption of recreational marijuana. “For me it did not make sense that any major company had claimed this route, so why not me?”

In addition to the classic variety of Purple Urkle, White has explained that there is also the Stefan variant, alluding to his other character from the mythical series of the 90s.

This new line will be marketed in different formats, from ounces, vapers or the so-called ‘Noodle Doinks’, already rolled marijuana cigarettes that use a helix-shaped paste as a base.

“I feel a bit like Willy Wonka, the taste is very similar to that of grape candies, “says White, who has finally seen his dream come true after spending” more than five years “wanting to be part of the cannabis industry.