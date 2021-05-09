“Jake Paul’s team offered me a boxing match”

Michael Bisping | Image: Getty

Michael bisping He has never shown interest in fighting in the UFC again after his retirement in 2017. Let alone have talked about having a boxing match. But in recent statements to LowKickMMA.com he has revealed that Jake Paul’s team has offered him a showdown in the ring, although not for enough money. «The Count» clarifies that I would value putting on the gloves as a fighter to face the youtuber if it were a higher amount.

Michael Bisping has an offer from Jake Paul

“They offered me a contract. It wasn’t enough money. They made an offer with a decent amount of money. But, if I’m going to make a fool of myself by boxing with a youtuber, then I’d want a little more for doing it. I’m not coming out of retirement, but that’s essentially free money for me. If the number was big enough, I’d be an idiot if I didn’t pick it up.

But it’s not something I’m looking for. Rather, I find that Jake Paul is smart, that he used me to make it look like he’s looking for real challenges. Because they made us an offer and we responded more than double and we never heard from again. Then we found out that he was going to fight Ben Askren.