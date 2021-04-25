Jake Paul was faced by Daniel Cormier and booed by the public at UFC 261

Jake Paul faces Daniel Cormier at UFC 261. Photo: Reuters

The famous Youtuber and fledgling boxer Jake Paul, generated a scandal in the middle of the UFC 261 event that took place at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. How could it be otherwise, the controversial character of the moment, managed to get everyone’s attention.

At one point in the evening he was confronted by the legend Daniel Cormier in his seat in the arena and he rose threateningly to argue. This caused the anger of all the public present, who as soon as they detected the situation, they booed him to the shout of “Fuck you Paul” to which the YouTuber responded with the same gesture.

The blond from Cleveland, how could it be otherwise, uploaded the video of the moment to his social network and implied that Cormier was afraid of him when he was face to face, something that will surely be controversial during the week.

After the tense moment, the UFC security people had to stay in control of the sector. Even after Usman’s victory over Masvidal in the night’s main event, the now boxer had to be removed from the arena by his own security team.

The anger between the two comes since Paul won his fight a few days ago against Ben Askren, when in the midst of criticism for his show, he bragged about PPV earnings and called Daniel Cormier a ‘fat boy’, which he harshly criticized. show.