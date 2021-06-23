Jake Paul vs Woodley: Tyron Woodley warns in which round to knock out Jake Paul

Tyron Woodley talks about knocking out Jake Paul. .

The former UFC champion, Tyron Woodley is now ready for his fight and foray into boxing against Jake Paul and is even so sure that, winning that He even warned in which round he’s going to knock out the YouTuber.

In an interview for MMA Fighting, Woodley showed his confidence and I mentioned that I knocked out The problem child in the third round.

“I think three. The first round sounds arrogant, it sounds great, But I just know that if I’m fighting Tyron Woodley they’ll all tell him to take cover, ride out the storm, catch him, catch him, keep him away, stay away, watch your right hand.“.

I think three. The first round sounds arrogant, it sounds great. At the end of the day, they’ll hit him, knock him out “

Tyron mentioned that his plan is in the study of the Jake’s technique and for that he will have the first two rounds.

“I have to set a couple of traps, so you may need a round or two to set some traps, see what he answers to and I think in the third round I should be able to fix the deal At the end of the day, they’ll beat him up, they’ll knock him out. “

“I hope it’s not so bad because what’s happening is your people are spending it so you can earn. He accepted this fight and I was very surprised that he accepted this fight.

“They are lying to this kid and they are going to screw him up. So what’s going to happen is I’m going to hit him, I’m going to knock him out, and hopefully it’s not so bad where he doesn’t want to do it again because I want to take the money back. I want to rob the bank twice. So that’s the plan. “

The Choosen One too left a message for Logan who he also warned.

“I don’t even take his brother into account Logan, but shit after I see what he will do with his brother I don’t want to go through the same thing. “