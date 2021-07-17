Jake Paul vs Woodley: The fight between Tyron Woodley and Jake Paul will be in Cleveland

Tyron Woodley and Jake Paul will fight in Cleveland. .

The long-awaited showdown between Tyron Woodley and Jake Paul finally have headquarters. The event that will be an official fight between the YouTuber and the former UFC champion will be in Cleveland on August 29.

Through a statement, Showtime announced that the venue will be the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, in which to be the exUFC’s boxing debut.

For his part, Jake has a 3-0 record in boxing after beating AnEsonGib, Nate Robinson and Ben Askren at PPV events, making Tyroon his first professional rival in his short career and be stipulated at 190 pounds.

Also, ESPN’s Mike Coppinger announced that they will face off on the undercard. Amanda Serrano and Yamileth Mercado at 126 pounds.

This will be the first fight of Jake Paul in his hometown, as he was born in Ohio in 1997.