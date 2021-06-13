Jake Paul vs Woodley: Scared? Jake Paul’s strange behavior in face to face with Tyron Woodley

Afraid? Jake Paul’s strange behavior in face to face with Tyron Woodley

One more fight is coming for Jake Paul and it seems that this does not seem to be so easy like the other three on his record. The YouTuber was seen in his first face to face with Tyron Woodley to promote his fight, but things did not turn out as he expected.

The fighters met at the Fifht Street Gym in Miami, where it could be seen, while recording a promotional, Jake nervous, uncomfortable and avoiding eye contact with the former UFC champion, something that social networks were responsible for spreading.

Minutes later, ‘The Problem Child’ and T-Woodley faces were seen in front of the cameras, where the most cheerful and entertaining UFC expeller looks, otherwise than Jake, who did not pay attention to what was happening and with a more serious tinge than he is accustomed to his followers.

The fight will be on August 28 and it does not have a venue yet. This will be Jake Paul’s showdown number four in boxing after his victories against AnEsonGib, Nate Robinson and Ben Askren.