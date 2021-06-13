Jake Paul vs Woodley: Jake Paul defends himself and threatens Tyron Woodley: “I’m going to break his skull and knock him out”

Jake Paul responds to Tyron Woodley and the critics. .

Jake Paul suffered criticism and ridicule on social media, after a video of his face-to-face off-camera was released before Tyron Woodley, in which he was seen nervous and unable to hold his gaze at the former UFC champion.

Despite this, he took advantage of the talk with his brother Logan on his podcast to deny everything that was said about him and mention that it was Woodley who was afraid.

“I saw a different Tyron than the one I saw in the public confrontation. I saw a Tyron who looked into my eyes and saw me shirtless and just looked at me and knew his fate, he knew the big right hand was going to break him in the skull and knock him out. I saw it in his eyes, I saw it in the depths of his soul. “

I saw a Tyron who looked into my eyes and saw me shirtless and just looked at me and knew his fate, he knew that the big right hand was going to break him in the skull and knock him out “

The Problem Child also said that Woodley wore something in his shoes to look taller, as well as revealing the weight they will face.

“I think she was wearing heels in her shoes for the public showdown. Because when we meet a second time he’s a much, much shorter guy. We are roughly the same weight, he’s thick, beefy, we’re both going to drop to 190 pounds. “

In a video shared by Jake on his Twitter account, you can hear in the midweek face-to-face, that the YouTuber presented a bet to T-Woodley which he did not answer for continuing to mock.