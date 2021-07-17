Jake Paul vs Woodley: Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley make their fight official and close a strange bet

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley bet on their fight in August. @ShowtimeBoxing

A more fight involving Jake Paul is close. The YouTuber presented his match before Tyron Woodley officially living an intense press conference in which they had a curious bet for the loser.

During the conference Jake and Tyron attacked each other as they have in the last few months promising to win by knockout. But the highlight was that they closed a bet in which the loser will have to tattoo the other’s name.

“If I hit you, you have to get tattooed ‘I love Jake Paul’, but if you hit me, I treat ‘I love Tyron Woodley’. And you have to post to your Instagram feed. Deal or no deal? Are you confident or not? “Jake told The Chosen One.

The former UFC fighter asked the present if I must accept and without hesitation, I confirm the bet.

“What will they think? Do you think I should? … I bet. “

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley will see their rivalry come to an end on August 29 at Cleveland at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.