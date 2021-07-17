Jake Paul vs. Woodley: Jake Paul already has his next opponent in mind: “I want to fight Canelo in a couple of years”

Jake Paul wants to fight Tyron Woodley. .

Jake Paul has his mind set on continuing to fight and grow up in the boxing world. Therefore his fight against Tyron Woodley will be an important moment in his career since he accepted that he would be a complicated rival and the prelude to face Sal lvarez.

The Problem Child spoke at the fight press conference He will have in August before the former UFC champion and revealed that he aims to face Canelo Álvarez in the next three years.

“I haven’t been hit in the face in 3 fights and I want a challenge, that’s why Tyron Woodley is the perfect opponent. I want to fight Canelo in a couple of years, so I need the experience under the lights. “

Also, Jake took advantage of the microphones to talk about the Conor McGregor’s loss to Dustin Poirier and he mentioned that he is now confident that if he faces the Irish, he will end up knocking him out.

“18 months ago people laughed at me for saying I fought McGregor, but now I’m laughing at him. It won’t stand a chance. “