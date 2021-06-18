Jake Paul vs. Woodley: Dana White: “Woodley should knock out Jake Paul, although he is no longer the champion he was”

Dana White gives her prediction for the Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley fight.

The Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley fight has raised a lot of controversy by being one of the highest level fighters facing the YouTuber and several Forecasts point to a knockout of the former UFC.

Among them is the president of the UFC, Dana White, who asserted that Woodley should win by KO, despite his long losing streak in recent years.

“Tyron Woodley has hitting power. Obviously, he’s put a lot of guys to sleep in his career. But Tyron Woodley doesn’t look like the Tyron Woodley of the past who was putting everyone to sleep. He hasn’t won a fight in three years. He is going to be 40 years old. But, I’ll give it to (Jake Paul). At least he’s intervening with a guy who can hit. “

The president mentioned that The Problem Child is confident and more because T-Woodley he no longer has the level of when he was champion.

“That’s because it has to do with Woodley’s age and he hasn’t won a fight in three years. Tell me when was the last time you saw Woodley look like Woodley, He’ll have to go to Woodley by knockout. Listen, man. Woodley should knock him out. But then again, the Tyron Woodley you’re talking about, who was the champion, he’s not the same damn guy he was four years ago. “

The fight has no venue yet, but it will be the 28th of August.