Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley: Tyron Woodley and Floyd Mayweather team up to defeat Jake Paul: “The bank robbery is in progress”

Tyron Woodley trains with Floyd Mayweather prior to the fight against Jake Paul. twooodley

Tyron woodley look for a successful boxing debut against Jake Paul. The former UFC welterweight champion He does not want to skimp and has therefore devised a plan to defeat the youtuber.

‘The Chosen One’ recently bet to prepare alongside Floyd Mayweather. Former pound-for-pound best has been training Woodley in their gym and hope to hit the ground running in the ring.

“The bank robbery is in progress. You’re screwed! “; Wrote the former MMA in the last Instagram post where reveals that he is preparing with Maweather.

Woodley, in addition to a large figure in the bank account, has been confident of being the one to end the undefeated of ‘Problem Child’. Paul comes off a first round win over Ben Askren and he mentioned that he will have no problem putting Tyron on the canvas.

On the other hand the duel will be held next August 28 in Miami, although the headquarters is pending to be made official.