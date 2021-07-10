Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley: Jake Paul teases Tyron Woodley’s training with Floyd Mayweather

Tyron Woodley and Jake Paul will fight on August 28. . images

During the last days Tyron woodley surprised when announcing that Floyd mayweather advises him in the fight against Jake Paul. The former UFC champion has been training with the boxing legend; however the ‘Problem Child’ does not seem to care.

The social media celebrity criticized the present of ‘Money’ and pointed out that they do not have a plan to send it to the canvas: “How come Floyd Mayweather (who couldn’t even get into shape or come up with a strategy enough to beat my brother) Are you going to teach another old man how to beat me? “he said to Michael Benson.

39-year-old Woodley, debut on next August 28 as a professional fighter, and before this he has resorted to the help of Mayweahter to hone his boxing technique. While Jake come up with a 3-0 record and recent knockout of Ben Askren.

Jake paul has had noticeable differences with Floyd in recent months, even prior to the fight against Logan, they staged a confrontation at Hard Rock Stadium, which almost resulted in a pitched battle.