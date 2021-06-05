Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley: Dana White admits Tyron Woodley might not beat Jake Paul: “He’s not the same as four years ago”

Tyron Woodley face Jake Paul in August. Getty images

Jake paul return to the ring on August 28 in a fight against Tyron Woodley. And although the former UFC champion has stood out for the power of his punches, Dana White has recently admitted that ‘The Chosen One’ may not beat ‘Problem Child’.

“Tyron Woodley has hitting power and has obviously put a lot of guys to sleep in his career. But he doesn’t look like the Tyron Woodley of the past who put everyone to sleep. “He hasn’t won a fight in three years”; he said during an interview for Mike Swick.

For the UFC president, the veteran should win on his best night. However I reiterate that the bad streak with which he retired from the octagon could condition his participation; so Paul could hit the ball once more and prevail for the fourth time.

“He’ll have to go to Woodley by knockout. I should knock him out, but again the Tyron Woodley you talk about who was the champion is not the same damn guy it was four years ago, “he said.

‘Problem Child’ defeated Ben Askren for the last time in an assault. And on his way to consummate an important legacy as a fighter, he has sought out higher-ranking rivals. Now try to demonstrate his evolution against Woodley on a PPV night.