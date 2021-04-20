Jake Paul vs Ben Askren: Jake Paul puts Ben Askren to sleep with a brutal first round knockout

Jake Paul remains undefeated and sends Ben Askren out in the first round. Getty images

Jake paul He looked spectacular against Ben Askren. And with a solid hit he sent his rival to sleep in the first round to take this Saturday’s fight in Atlanta. ‘The Problem Child’ is still confirmed to be a reality in boxing and added his third victory by the wayside.

In event that combined music with boxing, Justin Bieber warmed up the emotions before the fight. Later, with a huge entrance, Paul showed up and won over the audience once again.

Before the duel, the celebrity had promised a KO in the first episode, all true to the style of Jorge Masvidal in 2019. The 24-year-old man did not disappoint and immediately went out to hunt down his rival.

Askren for a moment he surprised Jake by returning a right overhand, which momentarily puzzled him. However, ‘Problem Child’ repaired immediately and returned to show the dominance of the ring.

Paul was building the knockout with both gloves, the left-hander showed poisonous power. But on the right was the key to victory. It was thanks to a relentless crusade that Jake managed to turn off the lights on his opponent and Although ‘Funky’ tried to recover, the referee saw him reeling and decided to stop the fight.

Jake Paul (-155) gets the TKO win over Ben Askren! #jakePaulvsBenAskren He was +115 to win by TKO and +800 to win in round 1. pic.twitter.com/cm2UBzrncE ? Odds Shark (@OddsShark) April 18, 2021

The YouTube star showed his power again and now already has three victories. The road to fight against Conor McGregor continues under construction and his next rival could arrive by the end of the year. Although nothing is confirmed yet.