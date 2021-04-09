Jake Paul vs Ben Askren: Ben Askren “Jake Paul has had such weak rivals that it is impossible to know if he is a good fighter”

Ben Askren will face Jake Paul on April 17. Getty images

This April 17 Ben Askren face Jake Paul in a boxing match at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Within days of the lawsuit taking place in Atlanta, the former UFC launched a message to the social media celebrity, where he questioned his quality as a boxer.

“We haven’t seen anything from Paul. The level of his competition has been so low that it is almost impossible to know if he is really good at it. I don’t think any of those guys hit him that hard, “he pointed out to The Mirror.

‘The Problem Child’ has so far a 2-0 record as a professional and in November it gained several followers after forcefully knocking out former NBA star Nate Robinson. However, Askren vows to end his rival and end his rapid rise within the sport.

“If there is something that people respect all fighters is the toughness to deal with adversity in battle and we have not seen it “; commented the Bellator champion who reaffirmed not being impressed about the qualities of his rival.

On the other hand, Paul is on his way to challenge great UFC and MMA fighters to establish himself as a reality inside the ring. Now he will have an important test when he meets Ben, who will have his debut in professional boxing.