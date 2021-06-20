Jake Paul taunts McGregor, Woodley, Askren, Usman and Cormier

Jake Paul is preparing to face Tyron Woodley in a new boxing match on August 28.. It will be the fourth time that he enters the string while the first of the former UFC. I recently launched this threat:

“I think as soon as you touch it, your body will go back to that losing mindset., fight or flight and you won’t want to fight. I don’t know, that’s why I’ve been talking about two rounds. I’m too smart, I’m too fast, I’m too powerful And he has 85 days to do this, learn to box and unlearn all those bad habits. I’m going to eat his body, I’m going to eat his head. (…) YouTube guy is the favorite against a five-time UFC champion«.

Jake Paul taunts UFC stars

On the way to the confrontation, the famous youtuber is also making fun of “The Chosen One” as he usually does of all his opponents but now he also does it from other mixed martial arts stars (via Twitter).

«As a father this day means a lot to me. Even though everyone has lost a lot … All my children have made me proud«.

None of the fighters featured in the images have responded to Jake Paul yet so we’ll see if any of them do. Because they are not people who tend to remain silent when someone attacks them. Especially Tyron Woodley who is going to face him in two months time. Or you may prefer to wait to respond in the ring.

