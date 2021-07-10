Jake Paul shoots again at Conor McGregor: “It’s a fraud”

After Jake Paul brought it up several times, as did Logan Paul, Conor McGregor recently said that he could face them both: «Never say Never. If they are going to continue competing and all that … Who knows?«. Now the undefeated boxer and youtuber -the youngest of the brothers- shoot the Irishman again (via Twitter).

You can tell Conor has lost “it” He no longer speaks from a place of authenticity & you can tell he’s trying to convince himself of his own lies He takes offense to everything now He’s bathing in his own insecurity’s When we fight I will further expose him for the fraud he is – Paul Paul (@jakepaul) July 8, 2021

«I had my jeweler make me a $ 100,000 diamond necklace with this image. Tomorrow I will reveal it.

Jake Paul is doing all this to provoke Conor McGregor and that at some point in the future a fight will be fought between the two. There is no doubt that it would be the greatest that the youtuber could get in front of a mixed martial arts fighter. And also “The Notorious” has experience in boxing so he would not be a rookie. So we will see if in a while it begins to really talk about this confrontation.

