Jake Paul sends the “Sleeping McGregor” pendant to Dustin Poirier

Jake Paul ordered a pendant with a picture of Conor McGregor from his jeweler after his defeat in the rematch against Dustin Poirier. This was as part of the attacks that the YouTube star and professional boxer has been launching against the UFC megastar trying to put together a future match. This necklace was offered and sold to “The Diamond” for $ 100,000.

In a recent social media post Jake Paul also confirms that he also sends him a message:

«It was a crazy press week but finally I took a moment to go to FedEx to send this to Dustin. Is on the way”.

«McGregor asleep. Dear Dustin, congratulations on your hard work victory. I love what you’ve been doing with your Good Fight foundation! You deserve this necklace more than me! Good always conquers evil! Keep winning! With love, Jake. Pos Data: Say hello to Jolie for me, she’s a tough woman!«.

From what we know at the moment Dustin Poirier has yet to receive the necklace. He recently made this post showing that he has others around his neck, although he will surely be looking forward to replacing them with the new one. As for Conor McGregor so far he has not responded in any way to Jake Paul.

