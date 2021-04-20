Jake Paul puts world boxing on alert

Manuel Valero

@Manu_Valero

“Is boxing dying?” is the title of the epilogue of the sensational book “That wasn’t in my boxing history book.” that you recently posted Jorge Lera. To the former world champion Archie moore He was asked in 1972 if he believed that boxing was giving its last death throes, while Ali, Frazier, Foreman or Norton fought in the ring of the time. “The Old Mongoose” replied that she had been listening to this question for decades, displaying its characteristic irony.

As boxing fans set their sights on Demetrius Andrade and Liam Williams’ WBO world middleweight title match, the appearance in another ring of a youtuber captured the world’s media attention. From the hand of Triller, the American bet to overshadow the Chinese application Tik Tok, Jake paul faced the veteran Mixed Martial Arts fighter Ben askren. The event received criticism from the most purist boxing fans, who criticized the multitude of performances that were interspersed with the previous fights, where one of the best super lightweights of today boxed, among others, as the opening act. Regis Prograis. Although he deserved to head the bill for his sporting record, surely Prograis was compensated for the purse received by Triller for acting in the previous fights.

Yesterday we learned that the sales of PPV of Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren stood at a million and a half, which places this combat as the eleventh most successful pay-per-view system ever. To put it in perspective, Paul has outperformed the Floyd Mayweather vs. Miguel Cotto. The popularity of the Ohio youtuber does not come from boxing, but from the millions of followers who have his content on the network. Despite the fact that he himself said that “he does not consider himself a shitty amateur, but an elite boxer”, the reality is that Paul has only made a handful of exhibitions to date against opponents without background, despite the fact that some of they have been approved by the US commissions. Several professional boxers have raised their voices asking to fight Paul, tired of him breaking the canons of classic boxing. After his brilliant victory over Vasyl Lomachenko, Teofimo Lopez He has chosen to break his tie with veteran promoter Bob Arum, and secure a millionaire paycheck thanks to Triller.

While Spanish boxing fans closely follow the next moves of Sergio García or Kerman Lejarraga, on May 26 the popular “caster” Ibai Llanos will organize “the evening” that will have the most viewers in 2021 in our country. The European champion Sandor Martín is participating as a coach of one of the participants, and recently he recognized that he was already more known for his appearances on the Ibai Llanos channel than for his European titles. The sports press is dominated by the headlines of the launch of the European Super League, which has caused a deep division of opinions in the football of the old continent, a subject that borders on the divine in our days. Its predecessors defend the need to “renew or die” so that the beautiful game continues to generate astronomical figures.

With the “alphabet soup” that boxing world titles have become, with multiple champions in each category, and cross-vetoes between promoters and television operators, the popularity of professional boxers is dwarfed by the emergence of Jake Paul or the return to the ring of Mike Tyson (also by the hand of Triller). Fights like him Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua, which has not been completed for months, where the best face each other, would return boxing to generate the expectation that since the time of Daniel Mendoza has captivated the attention of the masses, as Jorge Lera chronicles.