Jake Paul proposes a match between Anderson Silva and Roy Jones Jr.

The controversial Youtuber and fledgling boxer, Jake Paul, expressed himself on his twitter channel after the fight of the former UFC middleweight champion, Anderson Silva, who last night beat Julio César Chávez Jr. in a split decision and said it would be Interesting to see “the spider” on August 1 on the undercard that he will headline against ex-UFC Tyron Woodley.

“Respect for Anderson Silva in the victory. You are a Brazilian legend! It would be an honor to have him against Roy Jones Jr. on the same card as Tyron and me. “, published the influencer.

Respect to Anderson Silva @spideranderson on the win… .vc é uma lenda brasileira! Would be an honor to have him vs Roy Jones Jr on the same card as Tyron and I – Paul Paul (@jakepaul) June 20, 2021

The 46-year-old UFC legend defeated the son of the Mexican legend, Julio César Chávez, on his return to boceo after 16 years, by a double-card split decision of 77-75 and 75-77, the son of the Mexican legend, Julio César Chávez, in the function held at the Jalisco Stadium .

For his part “Spider”, prior to his confrontation with the ‘Son of the Legend’, confessed his intentions to get into the ring before Jake Paul. He also stated that it could be an excellent show and acknowledged that he respects what youtubers have done in sport.

“In the future, anything is possible. The Paul brothers, I respect both of them, they are good guys. Everything is changing in the world. People like to see great entertaining shows »; had manifested for TMZ Sports.

