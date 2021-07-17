Jake Paul presents Poirier with his humiliating McGregor necklace

Conor McGregor’s loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 continues to draw mockery towards the figure of the Irishman. One of the most hurtful has been one of his archenemies, American boxer Floyd Mayweather, who first published a montage with a photo of McGregor and who, not happy with it, repeated his mockery with another montage with a doll of McGregor himself with a sprained ankle, alluding to the injury suffered by the Irishman.

The last to join this campaign of mockery has been the youtuber Jake Paul, Logan Paul’s brother (who already met Mayweather in an exhibition match) and that he is also beginning to make his first steps in the world of boxing. Paul boasted after the fight of a new pendant valued at $ 100,000 under the title ‘New Chain of the Sleeping McGregor’, which featured a figure of McGregor asleep with a bottle of whiskey.

Image of the pendant and the letter that Jake Paul sent to Dustin Poirier after his victory over Conor McGregor at UFC 264. Instagram @jakepaul

However, This pendant worn by Jake Paul has had a very special recipient: McGregor’s last executioner, Dustin Poirier. This was shared by Jake Paul himself on his social networks showing McGregor’s pendant along with a note in which it could be read. “Dear Dustin. Congratulations on your well deserved victory. I loved what you did during the fight. You deserve this chain more than I do. Good always defeats evil. Keep winning! With love, Jake. Postscript: Tell Jolie (Poirier’s wife) that I said she is a champion. “Quite a detail for Poirier in a new display of humiliation to McGregor, who has not yet responded to this new provocation.