Jake Paul predicts he will box with Conor McGregor in two years

By Edwin Pérez – Tonight there will be a unique boxing match between YouTuber, Jake Paul, and retired MMA fighter and former Bellator and ONE champion, Ben Askren.

The meeting between Paul and Askren has been criticized by both boxing fans and MMA fans, because many of the sport’s fans consider these meetings like a circus.

The problem is that YouTube celebrity fights are very popular and draw quite a crowd, so it’s safe to say that similar fights will continue to take place in the future.

That said, Jake Paul recently delivered some statements to the media, where he showed that after the encounter with Askren, he will continue to enter the boxing ring to face MMA fighters. He is even confident that sooner or later he will end up boxing with the former UFC two-division champion, Conor mcgregor (via MMA Fighting):

“I’m just having fun and trolling. I have purposely turned the MMA community against me to watch this fight. It worked”. “I think we are both on our way to meet. He (Conor) wants another boxing match. Want the fight with Manny Pacquiao. Will be an error. Keep accumulating losses. So facing me would not only be his money fight, but it would technically be the easiest challenge, right? Fighting Jake Paul would probably be easier than fighting Manny Pacquiao, and it would be just as great. I think we are much closer to Jake Paul vs. Conor McGregor than anyone imagines. I think it could happen in the next 24 months. “

Follow me on Facebook: Edwin Pérez

Email: edwinperez92mma@gmail.com

WhatsApp and Telegram: (+57) 3195629062