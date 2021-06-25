Jake Paul plans to fight in 5 years for world titles against ‘Canelo’ Álvarez

The controversial Youtuber and fledgling boxer, Jake Paul, is always giving the note and this time he dared to project a fight against the Mexican champion, Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez in five years, with world titles at stake.

“I think in five years I could be fighting Canelo Álvarez for the WBC or WBO championship belt”Paul said in a note with TMZ Sports, adding: “The sky is the limit and it comes down to how seriously I’m going to take it. And I take it seriously, more seriously than the 99.9 percent of these ‘professional’ fighters out there. “

“I want to be the most disruptive fighter in the history of this sport”explained the youtuber who wants to generate a strong impact in the industry.

“I think it’s about going fight by fight, and continuing to build these fights and make them even bigger. Face more serious opponents. If you asked me if I knew I’d be where I am (now) three years ago, I wouldn’t believe you. So I don’t want to limit my possibilities, I have an open mind and I believe that anything is possible “, Paul closed.

Another who could get to fight with Jake Paul is “the spider”, Anderson Silva. The former UFC champion claimed he has a great relationship with Jake as well as Logan Paul.

After beating Julio César Chávez Jr by split decision, in a very convincing performance, the Brazilian received many compliments for what he did in the ring.

