Jake Paul on fighting in MMA: “It would be fun”

Jake Paul believes that one day he will fight in the MMA space despite growing hostility from Dana White.

Once “The Problem Child” knocked out Ben Askren at the Triller wrestling event in April, the boxer-turned-YouTube soared to new heights of celebrity. As a 3-0 boxer he is ready to face Askren’s teammate and former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.

The super boxing match between Woodley and Paul is set for August 29 and will be played in 10 rounds at 190 pounds. Every week that goes by Jake Paul seems to find a new way to draw attention to the inadequate pay structure offered by the UFC. From helping UFC fighter Sarah Alpar with her GoFundMe efforts, to provoking Dana White through social media, Jake Paul isn’t afraid to voice his opinion.

Paul admits he’s got the bug to compete under the MMA rules And that, perhaps, later on, the social media giant could put on the MMA gloves. The president of the UFC, Dana White, claims that Paul already tried to join the company, but the boss refused to sign him. After learning that White allegedly turned down the opportunity to work with him, Jake Paul refuted the UFC chief’s claims.

Although the tension is palpable between Paul and White, businessman Paul does not rule out the idea of ​​one day competing in MMA. After all, it doesn’t have to be in the UFC.

“Maybe, I think there is an itch there. Not in the short term, but it would be fun to fight again and maybe do some submissions.«. said Jake Paul in a meeting with the media.

As things are, there is clear hostility between Jake Paul and Dana WhiteAnd as long as “the problem kid” continues to highlight the unbalanced pay structure seen in the UFC, there will surely always be a grudge with the UFC president.

