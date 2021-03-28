Jake Paul offers McGregor $ 50 million per boxing match

UFC: Conor McGregor retires for the third time 0:47

(CNN) –– Youtuber Jake Paul tries to capitalize on his initial success in the boxing ring by challenging Conor McGregor, former UFC champion.

Through a vile and insulting rant on social media, which channeled his inner McGregor, Paul publicly challenged McGregor. And he offered him $ 50 million to fight in a boxing match.

“My team sent you an offer of $ 50 million this morning,” Paul said in the video. $ 50 million cash, proof of funds, the biggest fight offer you have ever been offered. But you’re afraid to fight me, Conor!… You’re 0-1 as a boxer. I’m 2-0 as a boxer, “he added.

McGregor previously fought in a boxing match, which he lost during the 10th round to boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2017.

Representatives for McGregor and the UFC did not immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment.

Coming out of his knockout against former NBA player Nate Robinson, Paul seeks to challenge one of the most dangerous fighters in UFC history. McGregor has a 22-4-0 record in mixed martial arts (MMA) with 19 wins by knockout.

The controversial Irish fighter, whose nickname is “The Notorious,” announced his retirement from the UFC in March 2019. However, he returned in January to face American fighter Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone at UFC 246 in Las Vegas, Nevada. He won by TKO 40 seconds into the first round.

While McGregor announced that he would be retiring in June, he came out of retirement once again and is scheduled to fight Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 on January 23, 2021.

Manny Pacquiao, Conor McGregor’s next rival? 0:37

Jake Paul has fought twice professionally. Paul defeated youtuber AnEsonGib in January in less than one round. In November, he defeated Robinson by knockout in the second round.

Meanwhile, Mayweather recently announced that he would fight Paul’s older brother Logan in a “super show” on February 20, 2021.

Mayweather’s last competitive fight was against McGregor in 2017.