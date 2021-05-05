Jake Paul mocks Kamaru Usman and the UFC champion answers

Kamaru Usman | Image: Jeff Bottari / Zuffa LLC

Kamaru Usman (19–1) vs. Jake Paul (2-0) is a boxing match that is being rumored right now although nothing really indicates that it will happen. Notwithstanding the two stars of combat sports continues with his personal rivalry that for now is only verbal. It almost sounds strange to talk about rivalry but we are going to qualify in this way at least on this occasion what exists between the two.

Jake Paul teases Kamaru Usman

In a new episode of this story the boxer and youtuber launched a taunt against the UFC champion in which it was answered with a threat (via Twitter):

I understand you think this is a game which is probably why you don’t realize that this is how people Truly get hurt. I don’t play fighting and I can change your life in the worst way. https://t.co/Zch2xlDA9b – KAMARU USMAN (@ USMAN84kg) May 5, 2021

– Let’s make it clear. 1- Usman challenges me to a fight in an interview with TMZ. two- I quickly accepted the challenge with the willingness to give him the best payday of his career (over $ 10 million). 3- then Usman reversed because ‘I’m a Disney boy’. 4- Usman visits Disney World.

– I understand that you think this is a game, so you probably don’t realize that this is how people really get hurt. I don’t play fight and I can change your life in the worst way.

Jake Paul | Image: Getty