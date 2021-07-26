Jake Paul: “If we do the fight with Conor McGregor, I’m sure I’m going to knock him out.”

The controversial Youtuber and fledgling fighter, Jake Paul again made explosive statements in which he assured that he will face Conor McGregor and will manage to defeat him by KO. This time the blonde gave an interview to Colin Cowherd, an important personality of the American sports media.

“I’m sure the fight is going to happen”, said Paul and considered: I’m a fight that will give Conor a big bag right now. There is no other fighter at the moment with a better level than me, who is challenging him and wants to fight with him ”.

Warning

“Our teams are talking and there is a great chance that it will be done”, confessed the Youtuber and said that “At first they thought I was joking, but I assure you it’s very real. So real that I am sure that if we do the fight I will knock him out. In that sense, he added: “What’s more, Woodley makes me someone more difficult to beat.”

Courtesy: @The Herd with Colin Cowherd

Paul has been looking for McGregor to fight for over a year. However, the Irishman has been carrying out his failed trilogy with Poirier, in which he suffered a severe leg injury that will keep him away for at least the remainder of 2021.

As for Jake Paul’s immediate future, he will face former UFC champion Tyron Woodley on August 29 in Cleveland in his fourth professional fight after defeating Ben Askren, Nate Robinson and Ali Eson Gib.

Advertisement