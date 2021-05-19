Jake Paul heated up his brother vs. Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul already have a date for their fight. On June 6, the boxer and the youtuber will meet at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. The appointment was scheduled for February 20 but had to be postponed due to the pandemic,

Jake Paul, Logan’s brother, said: “I think it’s great, I think it draws more eyes to the sport of boxing.People forget that boxing is entertainment. All sports are designed for entertainment, even since the Roman Empire, they had Olympic sports as entertainment.

However, even though he did not want to give a prognosis on the fight, he believes that “Floyd Mayweather will again seriously underestimate my brother, and there is a size advantage, my brother is fast and has knockout power“

And I add: “I’m not saying Logan is going to beat Floyd, I’m not saying he’s going to lose to Floyd, but I think we’ll see a good fight.“.

Weeks ago, at the press conference that the youtuber and the boxer gave to confirm the date of the duel, Jake had had a heated exchange of words with Mayweather, and ended up removing his cap, leading an argument. Show?

Floyd Mayweather and Jake Paul fighting after Paul takes off his cap

