Jake Paul got his leg tattooed with the phrase “Gotcha Hat”, making fun of Floyd Mayweather

The youtuber Jake Paul was the protagonist of a fight in the presentation of the exhibition that his brother, Logan Paul, and the mythical boxer Floyd Mayweather will carry out and he once again captured people’s attention, when he faced “Money” and snatched his cap , producing the chaos of the situation that toured the world.

Regardless of whether the conflict was real or invented so that the PPV list swelled, the eyes were focused on what happened in Miami.

Not happy with this, the fledgling boxer continues to provoke “Money” and upload videos to his Instagram stories. “I stole his hat because he steals people’s money with boring fights”, He wrote on his Twitter account, where he even changed his username to “Gotcha Hat”, mocking the theft of the cap.

I stole his hat because he steals peoples money with boring fights – GOTCHA HAT (@jakepaul) May 6, 2021

In addition, the youtuber went further and tattooed the phrase “Gotcha Hat” on his leg.

In the midst of his constant provocation, he assured: “It’s already said on the street that Floyd is sending thugs after me to try to kill or hurt me. If I die, I died for the hat “, closed the controversial character.