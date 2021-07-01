Jake Paul donates $ 5,000 to Sarah Alpar who said she couldn’t afford to train

Jake Paul (right) has endorsed Sarah Alpar © Instagram / toosweetalpar | © Jasen Vinlove / USA Today Sports via .

The controversial Youtuber and fledgling boxer, Jake Paul continues to put himself on everyone’s lips. He had recently had a word with Dana White saying that UFC fighters were paid very badly and that is why they were going to boxing.

Now, the 24-year-old from Cleveland has fired another lift shot at the UFC CEO, donating $ 5,000 to Sarah Alpar’s crowdfunding page after she revealed she couldn’t afford to train.

“I let Sarah Alpar know that she has my support and contribution. It is an honor and a privilege to help my fellow wrestlers in whatever way I can. “, expressed the YouTuber

Paul’s donation of $ 5,000 was confirmed on Alpar’s GoFundMe page, where he also wrote: “Keep training hard Sarah, I am sending you positive energy for your camp.”.

Alpar has a fight in the company and with defeat, it was in 2020 where he lost by TKO 3 against Jessica-Rose Clark. He is now scheduled for an upcoming lawsuit on September 18 against Erin Blanchfield.

