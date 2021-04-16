Jake Paul Denies Sexual Abuse Allegations Made By TikTok Star Justine Paradise

News She says that the boxer forced her to perform oral sex

Jake Paul responds to Justine Paradise’s sexual abuse allegations. Getty Images

Jake Paul denied the allegations of sexual abuse what did i do Justine Paradise, TikTok star, in a video where he recounts what he lived with the boxer in 2019.

In the video posted on YouTube that lasts 20 minutes, Paradise relates that Jake forced her to perform oral sex on him, when they lived in the Team 10 House in California, where a lot of social media celebrities were in 2019.

Paradise assured that she He had only allowed himself to kiss with Jake and it was until they reached the room that the boxer tried to overdo it, forcing her to perform oral sex on him, despite the fact that she refused on several occasions.

“Sex is very special and very important to me. Normally, everyone respects me when I don’t want to do sexual things, so I thought it was okay if I went to their room. I thought it would be okay to kiss him, because I thought he would stop if he didn’t want to do anything else. I didn’t ask for consent or anything. That is not right. At no level is it okay. “

Upon publication, the YouTuber posted a statement on his social media, in which he denies having attacked Justine or any other woman and that take legal action to clean up your image.

“The Accusations of sexual assault are not something that I or anyone should take lightly, But to be clear, this statement made against me is 100 percent false. Not only have I never had any sexual relationship with this individual, but this claim is merely a fabricated accusation and a blatant attempt to attract attention. during a week of a very visible fight. Make no mistake, I plan to continue this character defamation case to the full extent of the law. There is irreparable damage from these kinds of accusations and, more importantly, false accusations of this nature diminish those who have actually been the victims of misconduct.

“Again, this person is directly using the attention of your posts and videos on social media to promote your adult content website and Amazon shopping list, designed to get people to buy your gifts. These accusations come conveniently for her, almost two years after the alleged incident and the week of my fight (of course).

“At the time of its history, I was in a relationship and, as someone who was a mother’s son growing up, I respect women and mothers more than anything. I’ve certainly never laid a finger on a girl without her consent. Fight this to the end to prove my innocence. This is not the first absurd accusation made against me in my career and most likely not the last. As someone who has lived in the limelight since the age of 16, dealing with liars, fake news, and false accusations, unfortunately, is part of this job. I will not back down and in a few years my character as an individual will show and shine through these dark moments. “