Jake Paul crosses strong to Dana White: Why don’t you pay your fighters well, isn’t it strange that everyone wants to get in the box?

Famous Youtuber and fledgling boxer Jake Paul crossed over to UFC president Dana White via his Twitter network and asked why he doesn’t pay fighters more. In the message, the controversial blond from Cleveland claimed that he has made more money in his third boxing match against Askren than any other martial artist in UFC history.

The youtuber’s message that will surely bring a thread to cut started: “Dana, you said you would bet $ 1 million on me losing. Arranging Askren to train with Freddie Roach… gave him full access to the UFCPI… and still got his ass turned over. Looks like you’re the idiot of scope … not Ariel. In my third fight, I made more money in total salary than any other fighter in UFC history. “

Paul continued: Maybe it’s time to pay your fighters their fair share? It is not surprising that everyone wants to get into the box “.

“Dana, you say you do the fights the fans want to see… so hurry up and do Jones against N’gannou. Pay them their fair share… $ 10 million bag for each man, plus PPV. Why are UFC fighters so underpaid compared to boxers? Why did I win more in my third fight than all but two UFC fighters (Khabib and Conor) in history? I know why”, closed the controversial boxer.

At the moment Dana White has not responded, but surely something is going to say, because the comment was quite provocative.