Jake Paul claims Logan defeated Mayweather

Jake Paul reacts like only he knows to his brother Logan Paul’s fight against Floyd Mayweather.. After what happened in the exhibition that had no result since there were no judges, nor knockout, although it was allowed, the boxer also spoke on social networks:

50-1 HOLY FUCK MY BROTHER JUST BEAT FLOYD MAYWEATHER – Paul Paul (@jakepaul) June 7, 2021

“50-1. DAMN. MY BROTHER JUST DEFEATED FLOYD MAYWEATHER. “

And he also has some unkind words for Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez after the Mexican boxing star posted an emoji implying that he was not enjoying the match.

“You can’t sell PPV’s. I would eat you alive.

Also, if all this wasn’t enough, Jake Paul also talks about Conor McGregor. Although it should be mentioned that in this second comment it seems to be rather a joke.

MCGREGOR IS DUCKING ME 🤣 – Paul Paul (@jakepaul) June 7, 2021

“MCGREGOR IS FLEEING FROM ME.”

You could almost say that Jake Paul has not said any certain thing in these three posts. But it cannot be denied that he knows how to provoke interest, how to attract attention, nor that he knows has won all three boxing matches he has had.

He is now scheduled to meet Tyron Woodley on August 28.. He is the second star, or former star, of the UFC that he will face on the string. And arguably the most dangerous puncher so far in his career.

