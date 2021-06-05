Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley face to face in Miami

MIAMI (June 4, 2021) – Undefeated professional boxer and social media star Jake “The Troubled Kid” Paul came face-to-face with his next opponent, five-time UFC champion Tyron Woodley at the historic 5th Street Gym in East Miami. Thursday heading into their fight this summer on SHOWTIME PPV.

This is what Paul and Woodley had to say in Miami:

JAKE PAUL

“I told (Woodley) that I would double his winnings if he wins me, but if he loses he will have to pay his winnings to my charity. He lacks confidence. Why not take the bet as a fighter if you know you will win? Redouble the money? This is the most profitable day of your life and can you double it? Bet on your conviction.

“He is a good puncher. He’s known for knocking people out, but I think people will be forced to respect me when I beat Tyron. However, to be honest, that’s not my goal. I already know how good I am. I know this will be another easy fight. SHOWTIME is associated with me. They are witnessing the future of boxing.

“He is not as good as I am. We already notice weaknesses in all his style and he is the one who must learn how to box. He is not agile. Muscles don’t fight and he will be out of his element. This is boxing, not mixed martial arts, and it is not possible to learn to box in such a short time. Now we will show you how this Disney kid will beat the five-time UFC world champion to death. It will be hilarious.

“I have not yet shown my skills. Keep in mind that I haven’t even fought two rounds as a professional yet. They still haven’t hit me in the face and no one has been able to see me resisting with my chin fighting closely. By the way, I am the type of fighter who improves as the fight progresses. I’ll prove it if he makes it out of the first round.

“I have predicted every one of my fights. Ben Askren, first round. Nate Robinson, first round. He got to the second. I don’t think Tyron will make it to a third round. They may not witness my boxing skills, to be honest. “

TYRON WOODLEY

“I have always wanted to box, but have never been given the opportunity until now. My rival is a boy who hits hard and has a lot of strength. He is able to fight well with his timing, his rhythm and his footwork. This will be a great platform for me to show what I can do inside a ring.

“He hasn’t fought in long, but from what I could see he has good defense. Nate looked for him, he protected himself and then came out to knock him out.

“He can’t fool me with ‘I’m just a YouTuber.’ He is a fighter. You can no longer say that you are a YouTuber. You haven’t been to Disney for a long time. It’s like I’d say I’m just a college wrestler and I don’t hit people.

“I just want to have fun. I want to train hard. I want to improve. I want to do things my way and make my mark in history. I always make history. Sometimes they don’t give me the credit, but I’m always first at something. Other fighters always ask me for advice on what they should do better or what they do wrong. Now it’s my turn to do it myself ”.