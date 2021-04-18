Jake Paul after beating Ben Askren easy: “I want Conor McGregor”

The youtuber and fledgling boxer, Jake Paul, easily beat former UFC welterweight champion in Bellator and ONE, Ben Askren, by KO in the first round on Saturday night, in a new edition of Fight Club from entertainment promoter Triller at an event in Atlanta that featured multiple musical appearances, including by international artist Justin Bieber.

Paul showed his power in his hands by connecting a right hand that sent Ben to the canvas, who managed to get up immediately, but was not in good condition, according to the referee’s criteria, who decided to stop the fight.

Now that he is still undefeated, 3-0 (all knockouts), the blond boxer again aimed at the Irishman Conor McGregor and when leaving the event with victory in tow he told ESNEWS: “I want McGregor”, as the next step in his career that is on the rise.

Jake Paul finished veteran martial artist Ben Askren in the first round. Twitter: @Triller

McGregor has been open to participating in these types of contests, but Dana White, president of the UFC, refuses to lend to his fighters. We will see what happens in the not too distant future, for now, the Irishman will face Dustin Poirier at the closing of the trilogy in July.