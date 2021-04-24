Jake Odorizzi injured after facing single batter

The pitcher of the Astros from Houston, Jake odorizzi, went out with injury in this Saturday’s game against the Anaheim Angels, making it clear that this organization continues to pay “Karma” in baseball Big leagues (MLB).

After only facing one batter and throwing five pitches, Jake odorizzi, abruptly exited the game against the Angels with an apparent injury, setting off the alarms in the Astros and in his pitching body specifically in this 2021 season of Big leagues.

This output of Odorizzi, It was the third in the current harvest of MLB and after retiring a single opponent, he was seen as the starter of the Astros He was uncomfortable and flexing his right forearm, seeming to be the place of his injury.

The Astros seem to continue to be paying “karma” for the theft of signs in the MLB, since with this injury from Jake Odorizzi, It is the third pitching casualty for this organization, who we remember has Justin Verlander and Framber Valdez as the saggy arms.

Furthermore, one of the reasons for the signing of Odorizzi with the Astros was the injury of Valdez, but it seems that the play did not go well because this pitcher has not had the best start and now he was withdrawn due to a physical ailment.

Odorizzi records two losses with the Astros in the current 2021 harvest of Big leagues, with a 10.13 ERA and just 11 strikeouts.