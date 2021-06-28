Jake Gyllenhaal and Vanessa Kirby, in a survival story

Gyllenhaal and Kirby, together in a survival story Thomas Bidegain will direct the story in addition to writing it

The ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ actor, Jake gyllenhaal, and the ‘Mission Impossible: Fallout’ star, Vanessa kirby, are set to team up in a new survival thriller, ‘Suddenly’.

According to Deadlin, the film is based on the French novel ‘Soudain Seuls’ (‘Suddenly, alone’ in Spanish) by Isabelle autissier, which follows a couple who are stranded on an island in the South Atlantic as they embark on a dream trip. In this way both will be forced to fight for survival. The central couple will be played by the ‘Brokeback Mountain’ actor and the actress seen in the first two seasons of ‘The Crown’, while the screenwriter Thomas bidegain will direct and write the film.

For Bidegain it will be the third time that he will go behind the camera, although he has a long history of writing scripts. He has co-written several works with Jacques Audiard like ‘The Prophet’, ‘Of Rust and Bone’ or ‘The Sisters Brothers’, starring Gyllenhaal with John c reilly, Joaquin phoenix Y Riz Ahmed. Gyllenhaal is also producing the film together with Riva Marker for Nine Stories and Alain Attal, with Studiocanal launching sales for the film.

Bidegain has explained his decision to bring ‘Suddenly’ to the big screen, saying: “I wanted to analyze the deep dynamics of a relationship stripped of all the artifice of the modern world, faced with life and death situations in a wonderful but hostile environment. Jake and Vanessa are a dream couple who take the film to a whole new dimension and are dream partners in making the film, along with our friends at Studiocanal. “

Studiocanal CEO Anna Marsh has praised the film’s great global potential, saying, “The entire Studiocanal team is such a fan of Thomas’ work as a writer and filmmaker and is eager to see two of our favorite actors, Jake Gyllenhaal and Vanessa Kirby, bringing these deep but complex characters to life together on screen. “

At the moment it is not known when ‘Suddenly’ will be released. Meanwhile, Kirby will be seen in ‘Mission Impossible 7’ next year, while Gyllenhaal has roles in ‘The Guilty’ and ‘Ambulance’.

