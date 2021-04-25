Jake Dennis makes good his pole and wins the second race in Valencia

British Jake Dennis has released his track record in Formula E after winning the second round of the Valencia ePrix. The BMW driver led from start to finish by starting from pole and maintaining enough pace to keep his rivals in check while saving energy. For its part, André Lotterer and Alex Lynn completed the podium after making comebacks, the first due to a grid penalty and the second after being touched by Norman Nato at Turn 9. None of the championship leaders has managed to score.

Jake Dennis asserted his pole to retain first place ahead of Alex Lynn, second on the grid after the three-position suspension to André Lotterer. For his part, Oliver Turvey settled in the third position, while Norman Nato won the duel to Tom Blomqvist for the fourth position. Behind, Stoffel Vandoorne and Nyck de Vries had a good start that allowed them to win several places, leaving behind the Jaguar drivers. Despite seeing Edo Mortara through the gravel in the first curves and some slight touch, the start and the first laps passed with a fairly quiet script.

Composition of the podium with the cars of Jake Dennis, André Lotterer and Alex Lynn.

With a clear objective by pilots and teams to save energy to avoid the image of Saturday, a non-aggression pact was imposed on the leading group, even if Norman Nato tried to outdo Oliver Turvey at one point. In fact, the only real overtaking was the one carried out by Jean-Eric Vergne over Tom Bloqmvist in their duel for fifth place, born in addition to Nato’s own maneuver. In fact, until the activation of Oliver Turvey’s ‘attack mode’ in the leading group there were no changes, although behind several pilots already used this extra power mode.

Behind, André Lotterer got a higher profit and sneaked into fourth position after leaving behind Jean-Eric Vergne, although the hostilities were reproduced with the activation by the first pilots of their second ‘attack mode’. A process that was not even carried out Alex Lynn at the time he was being pushed by Norman Nato. René Rast slipped in third place behind the Venturi Racing driver, as Alex Lynn fell to ninth place. Shortly after, Sébastien Buemi and Stoffel Vandoorne touched in their duel to enter the ‘top 10’, both passing through the gravel.

André Lotterer took another step in his comeback after beating René Rast for the third place, important movement since Norman Nato was penalized shortly after with a five-second penalty for touching Alex Lynn. Thus the fight for second position was opened, not only by the drive of Lotterer, but also by an Alex Lynn who managed to gain positions little by little until he was in fourth position, just ahead of Oliver Rowland. Thus, the final stretch of the race was entered with everything to be decided and without the Formula E leaders managing to advance in the group.

Before the start of the race, Formula E paid tribute to the late Adrián Campos.

The last laps of the Valencia ePrix were really smooth, although any race scenario was going to be quiet compared to what happened 24 hours before. In fact, pilots and teams arrive with work done save enough energy not to be in a hurry once the race time was up. In fact, they were all facing the penultimate step by goal with more than 3% energy, leaving aside the chaos of the previous day. With no one who could already stop the leader, Jake Dennis scored the victory at the controls of his BMW iFE.21.

André Lotterer inherited the second position from Norman Nato once the sanction of the Venturi Racing rider, resigned to occupying the final fifth position, was registered in the times table. Thus, Alex Lynn managed to climb to the last step of the podium In a race in which he might have deserved more, but in which the Mahindra driver also set the fastest lap in a comeback that has earned him to finish ahead of Oliver Rowland. Behind the sanctioned Nato, the German René Rast has been sixth with the Audi e-tron FE07, while Jean-Eric Vergne has scored the eighth position.

In a tight finish after several difficult moments during the race, Oliver Turvey managed to save a valuable eighth position, although perhaps scarce after going out on the grid in the top three. However, Turvey managed to stop the push of an Edo Mortara that was finally ninth and a Lucas Di Grassi that had to settle for closing the ‘top 10’. Outside the points positions, all the ‘roosters’ of Formula E, including leader Nyck de Vries who was 17th, just behind Sam Bird and Mitch Evans. For its part, Stoffel Vandoorne has retired after his touch with Buemi.

Results (2) of the 2020-21 Formula E Valencia ePrix

Pilot Pos

Team Single Seater Time 1st Jake Dennis

BMW i Andretti

BMW iFE.21

30 Laps

2nd André Lotterer

Tag Heuer Porsche

Porsche 99x electric

+1,483

3rd Alex Lynn

Mahindra Racing

Mahindra M7Electro

+2,428

4th Oliver Rowland

Nissan e.Dams

Nissan IM02

+2,870

5th Norman Nato

Venturi racing

Mercedes EQ Silver Arrow 02 + 5.811

6th René Rast

Audi ABT Schaeffler Audi e-tron FE07

+8,122

7th Jean-Eric Vergne

DS Techeetah

DS E-Tense FE21

+8,782

8th Oliver Turvey

NIO 333

NIO 333 001

+ 11.2929ºEdo Mortara

Ventur Racing

Mercedes EQ Silver Arrow 02

+ 12.01410ºLucas Di Grassi

Audi ABT Schaeffler

Audi e-tron FE07 + 12,405