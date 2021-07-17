Jake Cronenworth hit for the cycle for the second time in his career

Second base Jake Cronenworth hit for him cycle for the second time in his career at the MLB .

Through the game of the San Diego Padres and the Washington Nationals, Jake Cronenworth got to hit for him cycle for the second time in his career with the following sequence:

In the end he ended up batting 5-4 with 4 RBIs, being the third player in the history of the San Diego Padres to hit for the cycle and the second of the season to do so, in addition, he is the only player in the history of the MLB on hitting for the cycle after an all-star game.

Only two players this season have managed to hit for him cycle and they both witnessed it, Jake Cronenworth against the Washington Nationals where Trea Turner is, the same one who batted for the cycle recently against the Tampa Bay Rays, however, the Nationals shortstop has already done it 2 times in his career.

Jake Cronenworth demonstrates the pro who was selected to the all-star game of the MLB In 2021, he is hitting 276. with 12 homers and 34 RBIs, plus, his defense has been flawless since last season when he was about to be rookie of the year.