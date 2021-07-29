Jaissle does not want to draw the wrong conclusions after winning Atlético

The coach of the Salzburg, Matthias jaissle, ended up very satisfied with the friendly played by his team on Wednesday against the Atlético de Madrid at the Red Bull Arena. The Austrian champion was superior to the Spanish from start to finish, as shown by the numbers (shots on goal, possession …) but the scoreboard only reflected a 1-0 and the mattress team saw a goal annulled in the second half after VAR intervention that would have been the tie.

Jaissle He put in value what Salzburg did against Atlético and, above all, the presence of fans in the stands. More than 20,000 turned out at Red Bull Arena: “It was a great atmosphere. Playing in front of your own fans again after a long time is a great experience, and the team did really well,” he said.

In addition, the German coach, only 33 years old, made it clear that his men must be aware that the ‘real’ Atlético de Madrid was not in front. “I have to congratulate the team, but we must not draw the wrong conclusions from this, we know how to value it. Of course, I really liked the way we did it today, “he said after defeating the rojiblanco team.

