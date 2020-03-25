Jairzinho Rozenstruik

On the brink of a starting opportunity, arguably, Jairzinho Rozenstruik was one of the fighters most affected by the cancellation of the UFC Fight Night Columbus.

The Suriname-born had planned to measure strength against the former title challenger, Francis Ngannou, in a fight between two of the Complete Weights with the highest hitting power in the division. However, the spread of the coronvirus caused the meeting to be indefinitely postponed.

Given this, Rozenstruik has made it clear that if the UFC he proposes it, he is ready to compete this April 18, the date on which the UFC 249.

“I would be happy to dance this April 18,” said number six in the ranking in a recent interview (via MMA Fighting). “I can’t wait for this fight to happen because we work so hard to get it and the fun has to happen now. It was time”.

Rozenstruik remains undefeated as a professional (10-0) and has finished for TKO the four fights he has played over the octagon.

For his part, Dana White assured on Monday that UFC 249 will have a complete card.