Jairzinho Rozenstruik knocks out Augusto Sakai at UFC Vegas 28

Jairzinho Rozenstruik achieved an important victory against Augusto Sakai in the main event at UFC Vegas 28.

Rozenstruik got back on the winning track with a TKO over Sakai in the final second of the first round. Jairzinho reminded the world that he has power in his hands and that he is a patient fighter waiting for his moment.

The first round of the fight didn’t have much action beyond a few sporadic exchanges of blows. Initially Rozentruik sought to maintain control of the center of the octagon. Little by little he was leading Sakai against the mesh and took his opportunity to end the fight.

Jairzinho hit an effective 1-2 that took Augusto trying to open distance. Sakai was shaken and Rozenstruik lunged at him to end the fight. The referee’s quick intervention prevented the Brazilian from suffering further damage, or perhaps from surviving the round.

It’s over!!! @JairRozenstruik knocks out Augusto Sakai # UFCVegas28 pic.twitter.com/ZiZ55k62wk – UFC Spanish (@UFCEspanol) June 6, 2021

Jairzinho seeks to find consistency and returns to the victory column. The Surinamese native is 2-2 in his last four fights and improves his UFC record to 6-2. For his part, Sakai adds his second consecutive disaster, something that had never happened in his career.

At the end of the event, Rozenstruik spoke about his victory and emphasized his desire to return to racing as soon as possible. Jairzinho is looking to move up the rankings and get closer to a title fight.