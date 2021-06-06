Jairzinho Rozenstruik issues statement after UFC Las Vegas 28

Jairzinho Rozenstruik knocks out Augusto Sakai at UFC Las Vegas 28

Jairzinho Rozenstruik knocked out Augusto Sakai just before the end of the first round of his main event at UFC Las Vegas 28 to resume the path of victory and cause the second consecutive defeat of his opponent. After the event, he took a moment to issue a statement that he released to his followers on social networks.

“Augusto Sakai and I are competing in the mixed martial arts champions league. You can’t win all the time. But today no one can anything could have stopped me. My team’s game plan worked perfectly.

“I want to thank my family, friends, teachers, coaches and team! To all my sponsors, partners and fans for the great support you give me!

“A big greeting to Augusto Sakai and to all the fans of our neighboring country Brazil!”

In the absence of an update Jairzinho Rozenstruik is number six right now in the heavyweight division so your next fight should be against one of the top names. If he continues to win, maybe in 2022 he will have a shot at the world championship. But for now, he will continue to celebrate his recent triumph in the UFC Octagon.

Notice

Advertisement