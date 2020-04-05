Jairzinho Rozenstruik

UFC heavyweight Jairzinho Rozenstruik is asking that his fight be Jairzinho Rozenstruik be valid for the interim division belt and also the UFC 249 all-star fight.

UFC President Dana White indicated that the event will continue with or without Khabib Nummagomedov who might not face Tony Ferguson. The organization is negotiating Ferguson vs. Gaethje to star the event, but at the moment there is nothing official.

Rozenstruik vs. Ngannou It was going to be the stellar fight of UFC Columbus, but the event was canceled by the pandemic of the coronavirus. The organization revealed that it is considering holding the fight in UFC 249. But apparently without a title fight between Nurmagomedov and Ferguson, there is nothing definite.

Jairzinho now he’s suggesting that his fight with Ngannou be the new star of UFC 249 with the interim belt at stake. This is what he wrote in his Instagram.

“Fawaka @DanaWhite! Hear you need a new star for # UFC249. How about a fight for the interim belt for full weights. It’s the moment. We are ready.”

The fight could be a big draw at full weights. But Stipe Miocic he’s no set time back for his trilogy with Daniel Cormier. Since you are recovering from an eye injury and also fighting the coronavirus.

With the options available just two weeks from UFC 249, and with the idea of Rozenstruik by an interim front belt Ngannou It could be more realistic than other options.